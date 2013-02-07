BRIEF-UMH Properties prices public offering of 1.4 mln shares of common stock
* UMH Properties, Inc. prices public offering of 1,400,000 shares of common stock
WARSAW Feb 7 Polish wholesaler and distributor Eurocash replaced broadcaster TVN in Warsaw bourse's blue-chip index WIG20, the bourse said in a statement on Thursday.
Shares of the broadcaster have fallen nearly 10 percent this year, underperforming the main index, as its core operations have been hit by a drop in advertising on the back of an economic slowdown.
Eurocash is Poland's second-largest distributor of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) including food, tobacco, cosmetics and alcohol. The market leader is Portugal's Jeronimo Martins. (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
