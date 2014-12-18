BRIEF-Wintrust financial Q1 earnings per share $1
* Wintrust financial corporation reports record first quarter 2017 net income, an increase of 19% over prior year
Dec 18 Eurocastle Investment Ltd :
* Declares a dividend of 0.125 euro per ordinary share for Q4 2014
* Dividend is payable on Jan. 30, 2015 to shareholders of record at close of business on Dec. 30, 2014 with an ex-dividend date of Dec. 29, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wintrust financial corporation reports record first quarter 2017 net income, an increase of 19% over prior year
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, April 19 India risks straining public finances and undermining already ailing state banks, economists said, after a $5.6 billion loan write-off for farmers in Uttar Pradesh and moves to do something similar in at least four other states.