Dec 18 Eurocastle Investment Ltd :

* Declares a dividend of 0.125 euro per ordinary share for Q4 2014

* Dividend is payable on Jan. 30, 2015 to shareholders of record at close of business on Dec. 30, 2014 with an ex-dividend date of Dec. 29, 2014