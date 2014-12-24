Dec 24 Eurocastle Investment Ltd :

* Announces a 8.8 million euro investment in two non-performing loan portfolios

* Portfolios include a pool from one of Italy's "top 5" banks and next investment in a series of anticipated transactions with an Italian banking group

* Two portfolios have combined gross book value of about 1.2 billion euros

* Both portfolios are expected to close before Dec. 31

* Affiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC have invested alongside Eurocastle by acquiring remaining interest in these portfolios

* Italfondiario will be servicer of loans