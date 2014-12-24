REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
Dec 24 Eurocastle Investment Ltd :
* Announces a 8.8 million euro investment in two non-performing loan portfolios
* Portfolios include a pool from one of Italy's "top 5" banks and next investment in a series of anticipated transactions with an Italian banking group
* Two portfolios have combined gross book value of about 1.2 billion euros
* Both portfolios are expected to close before Dec. 31
* Affiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC have invested alongside Eurocastle by acquiring remaining interest in these portfolios
* Italfondiario will be servicer of loans
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.