NEW YORK May 21 Russia's EuroChem is open to
selling potash fertilizer together with rival Uralkali
once it finishes building two mines, but it is too soon to
pursue the idea, a senior executive in the private company said
on Thursday.
"Everything is possible but we haven't had any discussions,
even internally," Chief Financial Officer Andrey Ilyin said at a
BMO investor conference in New York.
EuroChem, which has revenues of $5 billion, expects to
complete construction of its Volgakaliy and Usolskiy mines in
Russia's Volgograd and Perm regions respectively by late 2017.
Ilyin said EuroChem may produce 1 million tonnes of potash
in 2018, climbing to 5 million by 2020.
By 2023, when EuroChem expects to have reached capacity of
8.3 million tonnes, much may have changed in the potash sector,
Ilyin said. Two years ago, Uralkali and Belaruskali severed
their own arrangement to market potash together through
Belarusian Potash Company (BPC), causing prices to crash.
If EuroChem reaches its goal of becoming the world's
lowest-cost potash producer, selling the fertilizer with another
player may make less sense, Ilyin said.
"On the other side, it could be the glue that glues BPC back
together," he said.
In September, Uralkali head of sales Oleg Petrov said he saw
potential for co-operating on trading with EuroChem.
Russia's third-largest fertilizer maker, owned by Russian
tycoon Andrei Melnichenko, EuroChem currently produces nitrogen
and phosphate fertilizer.
EuroChem is among a handful of potash companies that is
expanding despite analyst warnings that capacity is growing
faster than demand.
EuroChem can afford to proceed, however, because of its
access in Russia to cheap labor, materials and mining machinery,
Ilyin said in an interview.
"We should be able to build not just the lowest operating
cost mines, but also the lowest capital cost (mines) in the
world," he said.
The company is also considering construction of up to five
ammonia and urea plants during the next decade. It is looking
closely at plants near the Baltic Sea and in the U.S. state of
Louisiana in particular, Ilyin said.
