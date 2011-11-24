* 2009 crash caused by gearbox failure -AAIB report
* Miscommunication between operator, manufacturer also
blamed
* Eurocopter told to improve monitoring, warning systems
* Eurocopter says has already made safety revisions
LONDON, NOV 24 EADS unit
Eurocopter must improve the monitoring and warning systems on
one of its best-selling helicopters after a gearbox fault that
caused a fatal crash in the North Sea went undetected, an air
accident report said.
All 14 passengers and two crew lost their lives in April
2009 when a Bond operated Super Puma helicopter crashed off
Peterhead on the east cost of Scotland while returning from a
visit to BP's Millier oil platform.
A report into the incident published on Thursday by
Britain's Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said an
indication of "gear degradation" had not been adequately
followed up, leading to a "catastrophic failure" of the main
rotor gearbox, which suffered a fatigue fracture.
The AAIB's report made 17 safety recommendations, including
one stating that Eurocopter must improve the gearbox monitoring
and warning systems on the AS332 L2 Super Puma to identify
degradation and provide adequate alerts.
The AAIB said a magnetic particle had been found on the chip
detector in the gearbox of the helicopter -- manufactured by
Eurocopter -- a week before the disaster.
This led the operator, Bond, to initiate a plan to remove
the main rotor gearbox and replace it with one from another
helicopter, the AAIB said. However, this did not happen because
of "miscommunication" between Bond and Eurocopter.
"The use of verbal and email communication between the
operator and manufacturer on 25 March led to a misunderstanding
or miscommunication of the issue," the AAIB said in its report
published on Thursday. It added that the gearbox was "declared
serviceable by the operator and its planned replacement
cancelled".
Some 700 Super Puma/EC225 helicopters are currently in
service with 100 operators in 50 countries. They are used in a
civil capacity, especially the oil and gas industry, as well as
for military missions.
Eurocopter said it continued to work closely with the
regulatory authorities, investigators and its operators to
prevent the risk of accidents and that it had already made some
revisions to its monitoring systems after the AAIB's initial
report into the crash in April 2009.
"As soon as initial findings regarding the accident became
known, Eurocopter took steps to enhance the monitoring of the
Super Puma's main rotor gearbox with the aim of increasing the
number of alerts, thereby improving tolerance to any possible
misleading interpretations of the maintenance manual," a
Eurocopter spokesman told Reuters.
"The Super Puma was, is and will remain a safe aircraft, and
is the preferred choice of numerous operators globally."
Shares in EADS, which have fallen 5 percent in the last
three months, were 3 percent up at 20.82 euros by 1415 GMT,
valuing the company at around 16.5 billion euros ($22 billion).
($1=0.7490 euros)
