BRIEF-Home Capital says aggregate liquidity and credit capacity was $1.10 bln as of June 7
* HISA deposit balances were $105.9 million as of June 7 versus $106.3 million as of June 6
FRANKFURT, June 8 German insurer Allianz said on Friday it would buy the property and casualty brokerage-related activities of Gan Eurocourtage, a unit of French peer Groupama.
Allianz did not give financial details of the deal but said the unit had premium revenues of about 800 million euros ($1.01 billion) and total assets of 1.9 billion euros.
The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter. ($1 = 0.7960 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)
* Franklin Resources Inc announces month-end assets under management