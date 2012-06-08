FRANKFURT, June 8 German insurer Allianz said on Friday it would buy the property and casualty brokerage-related activities of Gan Eurocourtage, a unit of French peer Groupama.

Allianz did not give financial details of the deal but said the unit had premium revenues of about 800 million euros ($1.01 billion) and total assets of 1.9 billion euros.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter. ($1 = 0.7960 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)