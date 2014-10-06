(Corrects details of rights issue in fifth paragraph, adding
that main offer is worth 351 million euros)
LONDON Oct 6 Euro Disney said on
Monday it had agreed a 1 billion euro funding deal backed by its
largest shareholder, the Walt Disney Co, which includes
a share sale and a debt restructuring, to allow it to invest in
the business.
Euro Disney, the entertainment resort based in an eastern
suburb of Paris, is 40 percent owned by parent Walt Disney
and 10 percent by the Saudi prince AlWaleed bin Talal.
As part of the offer Walt Disney would be required to launch
a tender offer on Euro Disney shares. Depending on how many
people subscribe to the capital hike, the company said there was
a very small chance that the listed entity be removed from the
stock market.
Euro Disney has struggled during the economic downturn and
said on Monday that it believed a new financing package would
allow it to invest in the business and boost visitor numbers.
The company said the plan will see Euro Disney receive a 420
million euro cash infusion, which will include a 351
million-euro rights issue open to all shareholders and backed by
Walt Disney.
The move would improve the cash position of Euro Disney by
about 250 million euros.
In addition, about 600 million euros of the group's debt
owed to Walt Disney will be converted into equity, while credit
lines extended to Euro Disney by its parent will also be
consolidated.
Euro Disney is the single biggest tourist attraction in
Europe with more than 275 million visitors since it opened in
1992. But the company has also struggled with on-and-off losses
and now has 1.75 billion euros of debt.
"Disneyland Paris is Europe's number one tourist
destination, but the ongoing economic challenges in Europe and
our debt burden have significantly decreased operating revenues
and liquidity," said Tom Wolber, president of Euro Disney.
Euro Disney's Finance Director Mark Stead told Reuters the
size of its parent's stake after the restructuring would be
affected by how many other shareholders take up the offering.
Stead said Saudi prince AlWaleed bin Talal, the company's
second-biggest shareholder, has not yet decided whether to
subscribe to the capital increase.
"I spoke to the Prince this morning, he welcomed the
transaction but he hasn't yet taken a stand on which way he
wants to go, he'll be coming back to us in about a week's time,"
said Stead.
Euro Disney had a market capitalisation of 137 million euros
at Friday's close.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Leila Abboud)