MOSCOW, April 8 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has not asked him for
any economic aid during their talks in Moscow, but Russia could
provide credit for some large joint projects with Greece in
future.
Putin said Greece would pay back any such loans from profits
made on any such future projects. He did not give more details
but said he had discussed the idea with Tsipras in detail.
Putin also said Russia would be interested in taking part in
privatisation tenders if Greece runs any and hoped Russian
companies would not be disadvantaged compared with other
possible buyers.
