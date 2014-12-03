Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
Dec 3 Euroespes SA :
* Says Inversora Portichol SL transfers 19.37 percent stake in Euroespes to the company
* Says Inversora Portichol SL transfers 3.74 percent stake in Euroespes to the company's chairman
* Says Inversora Portichol is no longer shareholder of the company Source text: bit.ly/1CENbAX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
April 25 A bill expected this week in the U.S. House of Representatives would weaken a Food and Drug Administration rule governing e-cigarettes and represent a major victory for the $4.4 billion U.S. vaping industry.