Dec 3 Euroespes SA :

* Says Inversora Portichol SL transfers 19.37 percent stake in Euroespes to the company

* Says Inversora Portichol SL transfers 3.74 percent stake in Euroespes to the company's chairman

* Says Inversora Portichol is no longer shareholder of the company Source text: bit.ly/1CENbAX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)