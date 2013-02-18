* Enzo Casolini says Typhoon still in the running in India
* Says technology transfer offer to India was "fantastic"
By Praveen Menon and Mahmoud Habboush
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 The chief of the Eurofighter
Typhoon said on Monday that it is still in the race for a
fighter jet deal in India as British Prime Minster David Cameron
began his tour to win new trade in the Asian country.
"We believe the Eurofighter is still there," Eurofighter
Chief Executive Enzo Casolini said at a press briefing in Abu
Dhabi. "We are on standby, in case they come back to us."
India started exclusive talks with France's Dassault
Aviation for an order of 126 Rafale jets worth $10
billion in January 2012, over the competing British-backed
Typhoon.
However, more than a year later, the two sides still have
yet to sign a final contract because of disagreements over the
cost of building them in India.
David Cameron arrived in India on Monday to try to win new
trade and investment and is hoping New Delhi will change its
mind and choose the Eurofighter.
Cameron's job of persuading India to buy more civil and
military hardware will not be easy. India said on Friday it
wanted to cancel a $750 million deal for a dozen helicopters
made by AgustaWestland, the Anglo-Italian subsidiary of Italy's
Finmeccanica, over bribery claims.
A British government source said last week that Hollande had
not finalised the Rafale deal during his own trip to India
earlier in the month.
The Typhoon was developed by a consortium of BAE,
Finmeccanica of Italy and EADS.
"I think our technology transfer offer to India was
fantastic. And India had a very demanding target," Casolini
said.