Dec 30 Euronext:

* Eurofins Cerep reverse split operation decided on Oct. 9 will start on Jan. 2, 2015 and end on Jan. 3, 2017

* Eurofin Cerep's reverse split concerns exchange of 50 old shares (0.30 euro nominal value) into 1 new share (15 euros ($18) nominal value)