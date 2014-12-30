BRIEF-Medivir starts new combination study on simeprevir
* Update on the development of simeprevir as part of the triple combination with al-335 and odalasvir (jnj-4178)
Dec 30 Euronext:
* Eurofins Cerep reverse split operation decided on Oct. 9 will start on Jan. 2, 2015 and end on Jan. 3, 2017
* Eurofin Cerep's reverse split concerns exchange of 50 old shares (0.30 euro nominal value) into 1 new share (15 euros ($18) nominal value) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8210 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Update on the development of simeprevir as part of the triple combination with al-335 and odalasvir (jnj-4178)
* Says it lowered conversion price of 27th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to 3,772 won/share from 4,123 won/share, effective April 24