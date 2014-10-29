BRIEF-Kunming Longjin Pharmaceutical sees H1 2017 net profit to fluctuate by -35 to 15 pct

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to fluctuate by -35 percent to 15 percent, or to be 22.0 million yuan to 38.9 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (33.8 million yuan)