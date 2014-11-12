Nov 12 Eurofins Scientific SE (French Branch) :

* Launches Rapidust, an on-site test system for mycotoxins

* Rapidust includes both representative sampling of grain lots and rapid analysis

* Rapidust is to provide broader risk protection across grain industry regarding mycotoxin contaminations