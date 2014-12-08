BRIEF-Jerusalem Pharmaceuticals Q1 income rises
* Q1 net income after tax $1.6 million versus loss of $398,776 year ago
Dec 8 Eurofins Scientific SE :
* Has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Boston Heart Diagnostics Corporation
* Says initial value of acquisition is $140 million
* Added to initial value is an earn-out payment to sellers of $60 million upon achievement of certain milestones
* Says completion of transaction is expected in next 60 days
* Says no site consolidations or restructuring costs are foreseen as a result of this acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 30 Memphis Pharmaceuticals And Chemical Industries Sae