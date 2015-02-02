BRIEF-Healthcare Trust of America prices 47.5 mln class A common shares at $28.50/shr
* Healthcare Trust of America announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock
Feb 2 Eurofins Scientific SE (French Branch) :
* Eurofins announces the successful closing of the acquisition of Boston Heart Diagnostics Corporation
* Boston Heart Diagnostics Corporation expects to achieve about $95 million of revenues in 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1BS7hnU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Supreme Court Of New South Wales made orders approving scheme of arrangement to effect proposed acquisition by Healthe Care Australia