BRUSSELS Aug 30 Spanish Finance Minister Luis
de Guindos has the support of some euro zone countries to
replace Jeroen Dijsselbloem as the head of euro zone finance
ministers when Dijsselbloem's term ends in the middle of 2015,
the president of the European Council said on Saturday.
A final decision on who will replace Dijsselbloem, the Dutch
finance minister, at the helm of the Eurogroup will be made by
euro zone finance ministers only next year.
But the influential job is also seen as part of a package of
EU and euro zone positions that EU leaders try to distribute
evenly among member countries, taking into account geographical,
political and gender criteria.
"When it comes to the future, after half way through 2015,
I've seen that Mrs. Merkel, the German Chancellor, thinks that
Mr. de Guindos is a candidate who would be quite suitable to
carry on these functions and I've heard other European countries
have the same view," Herman Van Rompuy told a news conference at
a summit of EU leaders that he was chairing.
Merkel, who heads the biggest euro zone country, has
publically endorsed de Guindos for the position and many euro
zone policy-makers have said there was agreement that he would
get the job next year.
After Dijsselbloem's term ends, the position of the chairman
of euro zone finance ministers is to become a full-time job
based in Brussels, rather than an additional task for a finance
minister that he or she has to juggle with regular national
duties.
