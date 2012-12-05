BERLIN Dec 5 The future chairman of the
Eurogroup, the influential committee of euro zone finance
ministers, does not have to be one of the ministers, a
spokeswoman for the German finance ministry said on Wednesday,
correcting a statement she made earlier.
"That's no longer the case," the spokeswoman said, adding
that the provision had been changed in recent years.
Luxembourg's Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker said on
Monday he would step down as Eurogroup chief at the end of this
year or early next, giving policymakers just four weeks to find
a successor to fill a potential power vacuum.
He had been both finance minister and prime minister when he
was originally appointed.