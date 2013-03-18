BRUSSELS, March 18 Euro zone finance ministers
held a conference call on Cyprus on Monday evening.
Below is the text of the statement issued after the
teleconference.
"18 March 2013
Statement by the Eurogroup President on Cyprus
The Eurogroup held a teleconference this evening to take
stock of the situation in Cyprus.
I recall that the political agreement reached on 16 March on
the cornerstones of the adjustment programme and the financing
envelope for Cyprus reflects the consensus reached by the
Cypriot government with the Eurogroup. The implementation of the
reform measures included in the draft programme is the best
guarantee for a more prosperous future for Cyprus and its
citizens, through a viable financial sector, sound public
finances and sustainable economic growth.
I reiterate that the stability levy on deposits is a one-off
measure. This measure will - together with the international
financial support - be used to restore the viability of the
Cypriot banking system and hence, safeguard financial stability
in Cyprus. In the absence of this measure, Cyprus would have
faced scenarios that would have left deposit holders
significantly worse off.
The Eurogroup continues to be of the view that small
depositors should be treated differently from large depositors
and reaffirms the importance of fully guaranteeing deposits
below EUR 100.000. The Cypriot authorities will introduce more
progressivity in the one-off levy compared to what was agreed on
16 March, provided that it continues yielding the targeted
reduction of the financing envelope and, hence, not impact the
overall amount of financial assistance up to EUR 10bn.
The Eurogroup takes note of the authorities' decision to
declare a temporary bank holiday in Cyprus on 19-20 March 2013
to safeguard the stability of the financial sector, and urges a
swift decision by the Cypriot authorities and parliament to
rapidly implement the agreed measures.
The euro area Member States stand ready to assist Cyprus in
its reform efforts on the basis of the agreed adjustment
programme."