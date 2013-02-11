BRUSSELS Feb 11 Euro zone finance ministers
agreed on Monday to order a private study of how Cyprus
implements anti-money laundering laws as a condition for a
emergency loans for the Mediterranean island, but did not go
into any other details of the bailout.
"Tonight where Cyprus is concerned we zoomed in on the issue
of anti-money laundering and didn't go into any possible, or not
possible, elements of a programme so I can't go into these
elements with you," Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem,
who chaired the talks, said.
"We agreed that an independent assessment conducted by a
private sector firm is required and we requested the Troika and
Cyprus to agree on the terms of reference for such an assessment
within a week," he said.
The ministers also discussed the euro's exchange rate, but
concluded the debate belonged more with the finance ministers
and central bankers of the world's 20 biggest developing and
developed economies -- the G20 -- later this week in Moscow.