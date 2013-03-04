BRUSSELS, March 4 Experts from the troika of international lenders will return to Cyprus on Tuesday to continue their analysis of the indebted island state's financial needs, European Central Bank board member Joerg Asmussen said on Monday.

"A group of troika experts will travel to Cyprus tomorrow," Asmussen told reporters after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers. "It's a technical mission and to get an understanding of the stance of the Cypriot government."

Euro zone finance ministers pledged on Monday to agree a bailout for Cyprus by the end of March, but details of how the rescue will be financed are yet to be decided.