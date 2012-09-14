NICOSIA, Sept 14 Eurogroup president Jean-Claude Juncker on Friday urged a speedy resolution to talks between the troika and bailout candidate Cyprus, battered by its exposure to Greece.

"I think Cyprus and the troika have to speed up the process, with no time to lose and I am very confident that an answer to problems of this country, and they are very serious, will be found in the next coming weeks," Juncker told reporters in Cyprus.