BRUSSELS, March 21 Euro zone finance ministers
will discuss an international bailout for Cyprus in a
teleconference at 1800 GMT on Thursday and will issue statement
afterwards, their chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Twitter.
Cyprus needs 17 billion euros in emergency financing to
recapitalise its banks, service debt and fund government
expenses, but the euro zone has agreed to lend it only 10
billion euros, saying the island would not be able to repay
more.
Nicosia needs to raise the rest on its own and one of the
controversial ideas backed by euro zone ministers is a one-off
levy on bank deposits - something the Cypriot parliament
rejected earlier this week.
The European Central Bank said on Thursday that it will stop
providing emergency liquidity to Cypriot banks from the start of
next week, setting a deadline for reaching an agreement on the
bailout between the euro zone and Cyprus.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)