HELSINKI Jan 18 Finland supports Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem's bid for the chairmanship of the group of euro zone finance ministers, according to a government document made available to reporters on Friday.

"Finland can support his appointment as the Eurogroup's new chair," the Finnish government document said.

The Eurogroup has played a key role in handling the zone's sovereign debt crisis. Dijsselbloem formally put himself forward for the role on Thursday. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Catherine Evans)