BRUSSELS, March 29 Euro zone finance ministers
are prepared to increase the combined lending ceiling of their
two bailout funds on Friday and further accelerate the payment
of capital for the permanent facility to allow it to reach
capacity sooner, a draft statement from the Eurogroup showed.
The statement, to be issued by the 17 euro zone finance
ministers on Friday, will also say that if any new bailouts are
necessary for euro zone countries after the permanent ESM fund
goes on-line in July, they will be handled by the ESM not by the
temporary EFSF fund, which expires in July 2013.
"The ESM will be the main instrument to finance new
programmes as from July 2012," said the draft statement,
obtained by Reuters. "The EFSF will, as a rule, only remain
active in financing programmes that have started before that
date."
"Until mid-2013, it may engage in new programmes in
exceptional circumstances following a unanimous decision of euro
area deads of state or government notably in case the ESM
capacity would prove insufficient," it said.
"The current overall ceiling for ESM/EFSF lending will be
raised such that the ESM and the EFSF will be able to operate,
if needed, as described above, at their full capacity for the
period during which the EFSF remains available, i.e. until
mid-2013," the draft said.
"As of mid-2013, the maximum lending volume of ESM will be
EUR 500 billion. In the absence of new EFSF programme, the
combined lending ceiling of the ESM and the EFSF will thus be
set at EUR 700 billion for the period after mid-2013," it said.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)