COPENHAGEN, March 30 Euro zone finance ministers
issued the following statement on the combined size of their
bailout funds -- the European Financial Stability Facility
(EFSF) and European Stability Mechanism (ESM).
Statement of the Eurogroup
The stability and integrity of the Economic and Monetary Union
have required swift and vigorous measures that had been
implemented recently, together with further qualitative moves
towards a genuine Fiscal Stability Union.
In order to further improve market confidence and in
accordance with the agreement reached at the Euro Summit on 9
December 2011 and reiterated on 2 March 2012, we have reassessed
the adequacy of the overall EFSF/ESM lending ceiling of EUR 500
billion which, given EUR 200 billion long term commitments of
the EFSF, currently entails a 300 billion maximum lending volume
for the ESM.
We agreed on the following principles:
· The paid-in capital of the ESM will be made available more
quickly than initially foreseen in the ESM Treaty, in respect of
national procedures. Two tranches of capital will be paid in
2012, a first one in July, a second one by October. Another two
tranches will be paid in 2013 and a final tranche in the first
half of 2014. In line with the ESM Treaty, the payment of the
capital will be further accelerated if needed to maintain a 15%
ratio between the paid-in capital and the outstanding amount of
ESM issuances.
· The ESM will be the main instrument to finance new
programmes as from July 2012. The EFSF will, as a rule, only
remain active in financing programmes that have started before
that date. For a transitional period until mid-2013, it may
engage in new programmes in order to ensure a full fresh lending
capacity of EUR 500 billion.
· The current overall ceiling for ESM/EFSF lending, as
defined in the ESM Treaty, will be raised to EUR 700 billion
such that the ESM and the EFSF will be able to operate, if
needed, as described above. As of mid-2013, the maximum lending
volume of ESM will be EUR 500 billion. The combined lending
ceiling of the ESM and the EFSF will continue to be set at EUR
700 billion.
· In addition EUR 49 billion out of the EFSM and EUR 53
billion out of the bilateral Greek loan facility have already
been paid out to support current programme countries. All
together the euro area is mobilising an overall firewall of
approximately EUR 800 billion, more than USD 1 trillion.
· Moreover, euro area Member States have committed to
provide EUR 150 billion additional bilateral contributions to
the IMF.
The euro area made substantial progress over the past 18
months to address the challenges stemming from the sovereign
debt crisis. Progress was notably made with regard to fiscal
consolidation and growth enhancing structural reforms in a
number of countries, the successful implementation of the
adjustment programmes in Ireland and Portugal, the Greek
PSI operation and the agreement on a second Greek programme.
Important improvements were made to improve the governance
of the euro area through enhancements of the Stability and
Growth Pact, the new macro-economic imbalances procedure, the
Euro Plus Pact and the Fiscal Compact enshrined in the new
Treaty on Stability, Cooperation and Governance in the Economic
and Monetary Union. Finally, robust firewalls have been
established. This comprehensive strategy has paid off and led to
a significant improvement of market conditions.