BRUSSELS Feb 11 The meeting of euro zone
finance ministers on Greece on Wednesday is likely to be
inconclusive, the chairman of the meeting said, urging Athens to
continue with reforms that brought the country a primary surplus
and economic growth.
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis will present to euro
zone peers for the first time on Wednesday the plans of the new
government on how it wants to proceed after the current bailout
programme ends on Feb 28, given Athens is effectively again cut
off from markets.
"We are going to listen to the plans of the new Greek
government and see on what basis we can continue our support for
Greece," Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on entering the talks.
"Formally we still have a programme so the question is how
to move on with that programme. So we will listen and we will
start talks," Dijsselbloem told reporters.
"I will express my hope they will stick to the reform path,
it is crucial for Greece to stay on that path. How and under
what conditions, that will be for discussion today," he said.
"I don't expect an outcome today, this is just a start of
our talks, we have another Eurogroup planned next Monday. We
will move step by step," Dijsselbloem said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Phil Blenkinsop)