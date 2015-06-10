HELSINKI, June 10 Greece and its creditors can
still reach a deal on what reforms the cash-strapped country has
to implement to get more loans and avoid default, in time for
the next meeting of euro zone finance ministers on June 18, the
chairman of the ministers said.
Speaking to reporters on a visit to Helsinki, however,
Jeroen Dijsselbloem warned that time was running out fast and
the institutions representing the creditors needed time to
assess whether new proposals Greece might make.
Dijsselbloem, who is also the finance minister of the
Netherlands, said that while only a few issues remained to be
solved in the four-month-old negotiations, the latest proposals
from Athens, submitted to the institutions on Monday, did not
make the cut.
"We are still open to serious alternatives, but the
alternatives of the last couple of days have not been of a high
enough standard," he told a news conference after talks with
Finish Finance Minister Alexander Stubb.
"In the last talks which I had together with (European
Commission) President (Jean-Claude) Juncker and Prime Minister
(Alexis) Tsipras, we made quite clear that there is room to put
in alternative measures, but the bottom line is that it has to
add up, because Greece has to become financially independent
again," he said.
