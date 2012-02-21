TOKYO Feb 21 The euro surged almost half a cent, reversing earlier losses, after euro zone finance ministers struck a deal on Tuesday for a second bailout programme for Greece.

The deal will involve financing of 130 billion euros and aims to cut Greece's debt to 121 percent of GDP by 2020, EU officials said.

The euro hit a day's high at $1.3270 after the deal was announced, pulling away from the session low of $1.3186. It was last flat at $1.3239.