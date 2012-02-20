BRUSSELS Feb 20 Euro zone finance
ministers and officials arrived on Monday to discuss a second
bailout package for Greece. They were expected to approve a
package of aid to draw a line under months of turmoil that has
shaken the currency bloc. But technical issues remained
outstanding before the meeting.
Following are comments by ministers and officials before the
talks:
EUROGROUP PRESIDENT JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER
ON PROSPECTS FOR A GREECE DEAL ON MONDAY:
"I would like to assume that we can reach final and
concluding negotiations today. The Greek side has fulfilled many
preparatory efforts we had demanded. We have to conclude today,
there's no more time to waste.
"There are still questions as to how much the public sector
can contribute and how we will handle the issue of private
creditors in detail, and we will have to talk about the total
volume of the second programme. We can't exceed 130 billion."
IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRISTINE LAGARDE
ON GREEK EFFORTS:
"Greece has obviously made significant efforts, and now we
need to continue the work and that the entirety of the elements,
particularly furnished by the other parties, are also put into
place."
GREEK FINANCE MINISTER EVANGELOS VENIZELOS
ON HOPES FOR A DEAL ON MONDAY:
"We are here, ready to conclude today this long process on
the new Greek programme, and also we are ready to initiate the
official procedure on the PSI (private sector involvement). I am
optimistic, but in any case we need the clear political approval
from the Eurogroup."
GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE
ON PROSPECTS FOR AN AGREEMENT ON MONDAY:
"If there weren't anything to discuss we wouldn't have a
meeting...Today we are aiming to finalise the decision on a new
rescue package for Greece. The state secretaries have prepared
it well but there are still some details we have to talk about.
"We still need clarity on the involvement of private
creditors about a programme to make sure that Greece will not
exceed a debt level of 120 percent of GDP by the year 2020.
There is still some work to do and we have to make sure that the
programme is implemented. I'm confident."
AUSTRIAN FINANCE MINISTER MARIA FEKTER
ON GREEK REFORMS:
"There will be an intensive debate about the monitoring and
how we can see whether Greece can implement what we have agreed.
If Greece does not implement the measures we have asked for then
it won't be able to return to growth. The most important is for
Greece to grow, that the administration becomes more efficient
and leaner, that jobs are created. Only then Greece can
recover."
ON MONITORING:
"We will confer about how this is done, on the one hand by a
permanent monitoring in view of the implementation of the
measures and also a check on where the money is going. It should
not happen again, what happened in the past, that billions go to
Greece and it is put into consumption and that no
infrastructure, no modernisation of the state and no regional
development is created."
ON THE FUNDING GAP:
"We will talk about this, and also about whether there will
be more support from PSI. We don't know how many will take part
yet, and also how the gap will be filled by national banks or
the European Central Bank (ECB). Looking at the official side, I
believe states can't make any more taxes available, that would
overburden the states. We would have problems getting that
through parliament."
LUXEMBOURG FINANCE MINISTER LUC FRIEDEN
ON MONITORING GREEK REFORMS:
"It's important for us that we introduce monitoring...a
system of supervision which ensures that, together with the
Greeks, this programme is implemented after the elections."
FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER FRANCOIS BAROIN
ON PROSPECTS FOR AN AGREEMENT ON MONDAY:
"Today we have all the elements we need to reach a deal.
It's like a puzzle. All the pieces are on the table; what's
needed now is to put them together and that we will try to do
this afternoon."
ON REFORM IN GREECE:
"Greece, through its parliament and the coalition, has made
the commitments which we expected of it. Greece will have to
continue down this path toward control over its own structural
reforms, and we, in our role as creditors, will have to continue
to accompany it. This is the point of the meeting.
"We have a chance tonight to present a fixed picture of what
is needed to accompany Greece forward in its new programme."
SLOVAKIAN FINANCE MINISTER IVAN MIKLOS
ON GREECE'S IMPLEMENTATION OF REFORMS:
"Greece, in principle, has done everything that was needed.
It is important how it will be in the future. Guarantees of
implementation of pledges will be important.
"The biggest problem, very likely, will be whether the two
parameters debt of around 120 percent of GDP and a 130 billion
euro cap (on an aid package) will be preserved."
ON GREECE'S IMPLEMENTATION OF PLEDGES:
"There are many risks. The biggest one, very likely, is the
relevance of this commitment after Greece's upcoming election."
DUTCH FINANCE MINISTER JAN KEES DE JAGER
ON CONDITIONS FOR DISBURSEMENT OF FUNDS TO GREECE:
"Greece wants the money and so far we haven't given them
anything. We have said no over the past weeks. We can afford to
say to no until Greece has met all the demands. It's up to
Greece and the Troika (of the ECB, the IMF and the European
Commission) to say whether this has been done and for us it is a
no until Greece has done so. If Greece lives up to all its
obligations, then The Netherlands will also do its part.
ON A PERMANENT TROIKA PRESENCE IN GREECE:
"When you look at the derailments in Greece which have
happened several times now, it's probably necessary that there
is some kind of permanent presence of the Troika in Athens not
every three months but on a permanent basis.
ON IMPLEMENTATION OF REFORMS:
"We will see to a rigid and very strict implementation of
those demands and only then will we make the next step.
"I am in favour of more control, more supervision...Money is
the thing we can control Greece with."