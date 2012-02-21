BRUSSELS Feb 20 Euro zone finance
ministers and representatives of the private sector finalised a
deal on Tuesday that will provide 130 billion euros of new
financing to Greece and help to cut Athens' debt-to-GDP ratio to
just over 120 percent by 2020.
The deal relies on private sector holders of Greek
government bonds accepting a greater than 53 percent loss on the
nominal value of their holdings, which will help reduce Greece's
debt by around 100 billion euros.
Following are comments by ministers and officials after the
talks, which lasted more than 13 hours.
IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRISTINE LAGARDE
"I will take this matter further to the board of the IMF in
the second week of March, obviously subject to prior action that
Greece has committed to deliver before the end of February being
actually delivered."
EU COMMISSIONER FOR ECONOMIC AND MONETARY AFFAIRS OLLI REHN
ON COMBINING EFSF AND ESM POWER
"It should be possible to combine the firepower of the ESM
and the remaining amount of the EFSF in order to have a
substantially stronger financial firewall than we have at the
moment. If you calculate you can see the ESM is 500 billion euro
and the EFSF remainder is 250 billion euro, that is a good
starting point to reinforce the IMF resources.
"I expect that we can reach our decision in March so that we
can come to a conclusion on the reinforcement of the IMF
resources in the course of this spring."
EUROGROUP PRESIDENT JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER
"After a meeting of at least 13 hours, we have recahed a far
reaching agreement on Greece's new programme and private sector
involvement that would lead to a significant debt reduction for
Greece and pave the way towards an unprecedented amount of new
official financing being provided by the EFSF to secure Greece's
future in the euro area.
"The debt to GDP ratio is expected to reach 120.5 percent by
2020 and programme financing is estimated to amount to 130
billion until 2014.
"Greece will launch bond exchange offer in coming days.
"Given the balanced agreement reached with the creditor
group led by the IIF and the fact that the package delivers debt
sustainability for Greece we expect a high participation rate."
ON PRIVATE SECTOR ROLE
"In order to show our good faith to the private sector the
official sector will be making an important contribution.
"Creditors will implement a further lowering of lending
margins of bilateral loans to greece to 150 bps over the entire
period of loans compared to the current margin of 200 bps over
the first three years and 300 bps thereafter.
"This will bring the debt-to-GDP ratio down by 2.8 percent
by 2020.
ON NATIONAL CENTRAL BANKS' ROLE
"Governments of member states where central banks currently
hold Greek bonds in their investment portfolios will commit to
pass on to Greece an amount equal to any future income.
"This will lower financing needs by 1.8 billion euros."
ON MONITORING OF ATHENS
"The Commission will reinforce the task force for Greece.
"The troika will also substantially reinforce its presence
in Athens in order to counteract any slippage in Athens.
"In the meantime a mechanism will be put in place to better
trace and monitor funds put in place to service Greece's debt,"
he said, referring to the setting up of an escrow-style account.
GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE
"The new programme for Greece will be 100 bln euros plus 30
bln for the swap deal as agreed. To reach this, given the fresh
numbers since the decision of the summit, the private sector had
to move a bit further in negotiations. We agreed a haircut of
53.5 percent and the coupon for the new bonds will start at
about 2 percent, will rise with time from 3 to 4.3 percent after
2020. In this way we will reach the reduction in debt.
"It's a result that can be justified and that creates the
preconditions to get Greece onto a sustainable return to
economic health if the swap deal with private creditors is
successful. We didn't make it easy on ourselves. We insisted
that the parameters of debt sustainability of 120 pct of GDP
will be maintained just like the 130 billion as an upper limit
for the second Greek programme.
"All of that now depends on the reaction from the private
sector and besides, it's all conditional on Greece fulfilling
the prior actions. Greece has agreed a number of measures but
there are others... that it has to get onto the way legally by
the end of the month. We also agreed that we as the eurogroup
will check this immediately at the start of March on the basis
of the troika report.
"The Commission has said it will significantly strengthen
the use of staff for the monitoring, advice and support of Greek
authorities in implementing these measures and we as member
states have also said we' d provide staff if wanted and
requested.
ON IMF
"The IMF has promised it will take part in the new
programme, but the decision is not a foregone conclusion on the
IMF board, so it's not helpful for us in the eurogroup to talk
about it. Madame Lagarde will make the proposal to the IMF board
and it will agree. We have voiced our expectations but we also
know that we have to accept that each member in the IMF board
has its own responsibility."