BRUSSELS Oct 31 Euro zone finance ministers
expect a deal on restarting emergency lending to Greece on Nov.
12 if Athens agrees to necessary reforms and takes action on
them before then, the head of the ministers said on Wednesday.
In a statement issued after a teleconference of the
Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, the group's president,
Jean-Claude Juncker, called on Greece to swiftly finalise talks
with international lenders on the reforms.
"The Eurogroup expects to further discuss the Greek
adjustment programme at its next regular meeting on November 12
on the basis of the relevant programme documentation and seek to
conclude on the programme, subject to the completion of prior
actions by the Greek authorities and of national procedures in
member states, in line with the established practice," he said.
The relevant programme documentation includes a staff-level
agreement between Greece and the International Monetary Fund,
the European Commission and the European Central Bank on the
necessary reforms intended to, in time, make Greek debt
sustainable. This staff-level agreement is not yet ready.
The documentation also includes the key report on Greek debt
sustainability by the three institutions, in which they are to
explore ways to bring the debt to GDP ratio below 120 percent in
2020, from a forecast 190 percent next year in the Greek 2013
budget.