By Jan Strupczewski and Annika Breidthardt
BRUSSELS, Nov 26 Euro zone finance ministers and
the International Monetary Fund clinched agreement on a new debt
target for Greece on Monday in a significant step towards
releasing another tranche of loans to the near-bankrupt economy,
officials said.
After nearly 10 hours of wrangling at their third meeting on
the issue in as many weeks, Greece's international lenders
agreed to reduce Greek debt by 40 billion euros to 124 percent
of gross domestic product by 2020 through a package of steps.
The deal opens the way for a major aid instalment needed to
recapitalise Greece's teetering banks and enable the government
to pay wages, pensions and suppliers in December.
However, discussions were continuing on details of the
measures to reduce Athens' debt burden.
The euro strengthen slightly against the dollar after news
of a deal was reported by Reuters.
"It's going very slow, but we have financing and a Debt
Sustainability Analysis. We've filled the financing gap until
the end of programme in 2014," one official said.
Greek Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras said earlier that
Athens had fulfilled its part of the deal by enacting tough
austerity measures and economic reforms, and it was now up to
the lenders to do their part.
"I'm certain we will find a mutually beneficial solution
today," he said on arrival for the marathon talks.
Greece, where the euro zone's debt crisis erupted in late
2009, is the currency area's most heavily indebted country,
despite a big "haircut" this year on privately-held bonds. Its
economy has shrunk by nearly 25 percent in five years.
Negotiations had been stalled over how Greece's debt,
forecast to peak at 190-200 percent of GDP in the coming two
years, could be cut to a more sustainable 120 percent by 2020.
The agreed figure fell slightly short of that goal, and the
IMF was still insisting that euro zone ministers should make a
firm commitment to further steps to reduce the debt stock if
Athens implements its adjustment programme faithfully.
The key question remains whether Greek debt can become
sustainable without euro zone governments having to write off
some of the loans they have made to Athens.
A source familiar with IMF thinking said the global lender
was demanding immediate measures to cut Greece's debt by 20
percentage points of GDP, with a commitment to do more to reduce
the debt stock in a few years if Greece fulfills its programme.
To reduce the debt to 124 percent by 2020, the ministers were
putting together a package of steps including a debt buyback
funded by a euro zone rescue fund, reducing the interest rate on
loans and returning euro zone central bank 'profits' to Greece.
Germany and its northern European allies have so far rejected
any idea of forgiving official loans to Athens.
DEBT RELIEF "NOT ON TABLE"
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told reporters
that a debt cut was legally impossible, not just for Germany but
for other euro zone countries, if it was linked to a new
guarantee of loans.
"You cannot guarantee something if you're cutting debt at
the same time," he said. That did not preclude possible debt
relief at a later stage if Greece completed its adjustment
programme and no longer needs new loans.
The source familiar with IMF thinking said a loan write-off
once Greece has established a track record of compliance would
be the simplest way to make its debt viable, but other methods
such as foregoing interest payments, or lending at below market
rates and extending maturities could all help.
The German banking association (BDB) said a fresh "haircut"
or forced reduction in the value of Greek sovereign debt, must
only happen as a last resort.
Two European Central Bank policymakers, vice-president Vitor
Constancio and executive board member Joerg Asmussen, said debt
forgiveness was not on the agenda for now.
The options under consideration included reducing interest
on already extended bilateral loans to Greece from the current
150 basis points above financing costs.
How much lower was still being debated -- France and Italy
wanted to reduce the rate to 30 basis points (bps), while
Germany and some other countries sought a 90 bps margin.
Another option, which could cut Greek debt by almost 17
percent of GDP, was to defer interest payments on loans to
Greece from the EFSF, a temporary bailout fund, by 10 years.
The European Central Bank could forego profits on its Greek
bond portfolio, bought at a deep discount, cutting the debt pile
by a further 4.6 percent by 2020, a document prepared for the
ministers' talks last week showed.
Not all euro zone central banks are willing to forego their
profits, however, the German Bundesbank among them.
Greece could also buy back its privately-held bonds on the
market at a deep discount, with gains from the operation
depending on the scope and price. Officials have spoken of a 10
billion euro buy-back at around 30 cents on the euro, that would
retire around 30 billion euros of debt, although since the idea
was raised the potential gain has fallen as prices have risen.
FORGIVING OFFICIAL LOANS?
German central bank governor Jens Weidmann has suggested that
Greece could "earn" a reduction in debt it owes to euro zone
governments in a few years if it diligently implements all the
agreed reforms. The European Commission backs that view.
An opinion poll published on Monday showed Greece's
anti-bailout SYRIZA party with a four-percent lead over the
Conservatives who won election in June, adding to uncertainty
over the future of reforms.
German paper Welt am Sonntag said on Sunday that euro zone
ministers were considering a write-down of official loans for
Greece from 2015, but gave no sources, and a euro zone official
said such an option was never seriously discussed.