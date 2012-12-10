BRUSSELS, Dec 10 (Reuers) - Euro zone finance ministers will
discuss the outcome of the Greek bond buy-back in a
teleconference late on Tuesday afternoon, the spokesman for the
chairman of the ministers said.
Greece offered last week to buy back bonds held by private
investors at a deep discount to their nominal value, to reduce
its debt pile and make public finances sustainable. The success
of the buy-back is a condition for the International Monetary
Fund to participate in the revised Greek programme of reforms
and emergency financing.
By last Friday, Athens received offers for 26.5 billion
euros worth of bonds and on Monday extended the deadline for the
buy-back until Tuesday to attract additional offers to be able
to buy back a total of around 30 billion euros -- roughly half
of the bonds still held privately.
(Created by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Ron Askew)