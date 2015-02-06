BRUSSELS Feb 6 Euro zone finance ministers will hold an extra meeting to discuss how to proceed with financial support for Greece next Wednesday in preparation for talks among European Union leaders on the issue the next day, officials said on Friday.

The meeting, to start at 1630 GMT in Brussels, will be an opportunity for the new Greek government that emerged after the Jan. 25 elections to present its plan of how it wants to reform its economy and consolidate public finances while respecting the commitments Greece accepted under previous governments. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Robin Emmott)