BRUSSELS Nov 20 Euro zone finance ministers
made progress on a package of measures to reduce Greek public
debt but had to break up to allow for more technical work and
will continue discussion on Nov 26, the chairman of the
ministers Jean-Claude Juncker said.
"The Eurogroup has had an extensive discussion and made
progress in identifying a consistent package of credible
initiatives aimed at making a further substantial contribution
to the sustainability of Greek government debt," Juncker said in
a statement after almost 12 straight hours of talks.
"The Eurogroup interrupted its meeting to allow for further
technical work on some elements of this package. The Eurogroup
will reconvene on Monday, the 26th of November," the statement
said.