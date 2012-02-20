BRUSSELS Feb 20 Private sector
negotiatiors have proposed accepting a bigger loss on their
Greek bonds to help plug a funding gap, two senior euro zone
sources said on Monday, as euro zone finance ministers inched
towards agreeing a second bailout for the debt laden country.
Asked on Monday what private sector negotiatiors,
represented by the Institute of International Finance, had
proposed during a meeting in Brussels to help fund further debt
relief for Greece, one source said "a higher haircut", but
declined to give further details.
Earlier, euro zone finance ministers interrupted their
meeting and senior representatives of the euro zone and Greece
met with the negotiators for the private creditors to find ways
to renegotiate a debt swap on Greek bonds.
Agreement with the private sector is a critical element in
trying to reduce Greece's debts to about 120 percent of GDP by
2020, a target agreed with the IMF, ECB and European Commission.