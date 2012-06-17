BRUSSELS, June 17 Euro zone finance ministers
said in a statement on Sunday they would help Greece transform
its economy and that continued fiscal and structural reforms
were the best way for Athens to cope with its economic
challenges.
"The Eurogroup acknowledges the considerable efforts already
made by the Greek citizens and is convinced that continued
fiscal and structural reforms are Greece's best guarantee to
overcome the current economic and social challenges and for a
more prosperous future of Greece in the euro area," the
statement said.
"The Eurogroup reiterates its commitment to assist Greece in
its adjustment effort in order to address the many challenges
the economy is facing," said the statement issued after
provisional results of Greek elections showed the pro-reform New
Democracy won the ballot.
The statement said representatives of the European
Commission, the European Central Bank and the International
Monetary Fund -- the so-called Troika -- would return to Athens
to discuss EU/IMF emergency loans and reforms as soon as there
was a Greek government in place.