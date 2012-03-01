BRUSSELS, March 1 Greece has taken all the
legal action needed to secure a second bailout from the euro
zone countries, Eurogroup Chairman Jean-Claude Juncker said on
Thursday, and ministers are now waiting for the completion of
the private second bond swap.
"All required legislation by the parliament and the
ministerial cabinet has been adopted, and a few pending
implementing acts should be completed shortly," Juncker said in
a statement after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers,
listing steps Greece had taken on fiscal consolidation, pension
reform, financial sector regulation and structural reforms.
"This will allow the Greek adjustment effort to regain
momentum, which - together with a rigorous implementation of the
agreed policy package for the new programme - constitutes the
basis for putting the public finances and the economy of Greece
back on a sustainable path."
However, a bond exchange in which private sector holders of
Greek debt will swap more than 200 billion euros worth of bonds
for new ones worth half that amount must still be completed
before ministers can give their final approval to a 130 billion
euro programme of assistance for Athens.
Included in the programme is 30 billion euros of
"sweeteners" designed to smooth the bond-swap process. That
process can now go ahead, with the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund
raising the funds to carry out the operation.
Juncker said ministers also agreed on a backstop facility
for the recapitalisation of Greek banks in case of financial
stability concerns. No figures were given, but Greece is
expected to receive between 23 billion and 40 billion euros for
bank recapitalisations.
However, the bond exchange must be completed first. It
opened on Feb. 24 and is scheduled to close on March 8.
"The Eurogroup, however, reiterates that a successful PSI
operation (bond exchange) with high participation and a final
positive assessment of the complete set of prior actions are
necessary conditions both for the disbursements of these EFSF
bonds and for the second programme," Juncker said.
"The Eurogroup therefore looks forward to a high
participation of private creditors in the debt exchange."
(Writing by Luke Baker)