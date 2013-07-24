BRIEF-Citizens Community Bancorp says closing two branch offices to streamline operating efficiencies
* Closing two branch offices to streamline operating efficiencies
BRUSSELS, July 24 Greece has one more condition to meet to get the next 2.5 billion euro sub-tranche of bailout money from the temporary euro zone bailout fund EFSF on July 29, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Wednesday.
"Greece has satisfactorily implemented the prior actions required for the release of the next disbursement under the financial assistance programme, except for one action whose adoption by the Greek Parliament needs to be completed by Thursday, 25 July," Dijsselbloem said in the statement.
"Subject to confirmation of compliance with the last outstanding prior action, national procedures may thereafter be finalised and are expected to be completed by 29 July," the statement said.
"Once this process has been satisfactorily concluded, the EFSF will be authorised to release the first sub-tranche of the next instalment, amounting to 2.5 billion euros," it said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Robin Emmott)
March 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
NEW YORK, March 27 Bill Gross has reached a roughly $81 million settlement of his lawsuit against Pacific Investment Management Co, ending a bitter 2-1/2-year drama over the well-known bond investor's abrupt departure from one of the world's biggest asset managers.