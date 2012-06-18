A European Union (E.U.) flag (front) and a Greek flag flutter in front of the monument of Parthenon on Acropolis hill in Athens June 17, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

BRUSSELS Euro zone finance ministers said in a statement on Sunday they would help Greece transform its economy and that continued fiscal and structural reforms were the best way for Athens to cope with its economic challenges.

"The Eurogroup acknowledges the considerable efforts already made by the Greek citizens and is convinced that continued fiscal and structural reforms are Greece's best guarantee to overcome the current economic and social challenges and for a more prosperous future of Greece in the euro area," the statement said.

"The Eurogroup reiterates its commitment to assist Greece in its adjustment effort in order to address the many challenges the economy is facing," said the statement issued after provisional results of Greek elections showed the pro-reform New Democracy won the ballot.

The statement said representatives of the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund -- the so-called Troika -- would return to Athens to discuss EU/IMF emergency loans and reforms as soon as there was a Greek government in place. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)