BRUSSELS Feb 20 Greece expects to strike a deal with other euro zone countries on Friday that would extend its international bailout by six months during which it would get more financing, its finance minister said on entering talks of the ministers.

Asked by reporters if there would be a deal on Friday, Yanis Varoufakis said:

"I trust that we are going to have one. The Greek government has not just gone the extra mile but the extra 10 miles and now we are expecting our partners not to meet us half way but a fifth of the way."

"I have no doubt there will be a very collegial discussion and hopefully at the end of this we come out with some white smoke," Varoufakis said. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek and Alastair Macdonald, writing by Jan Strupczewski)