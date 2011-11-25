* Euro zone ministers likely to approve Greek payout

* Leverage for EFSF bailout fund also in focus

* Monti to explain Italy's reform plans

By Jan Strupczewski

BRUSSELS, Nov 25 Euro zone finance ministers are likely to approve the next tranche of emergency loans for Greece on Tuesday and agree on details of how to leverage their EFSF bailout fund should Italy or Spain also require financial help, euro zone officials said.

Euro zone finance ministers have asked all the main Greek parties for written commitment to support reforms that will underpin a second emergency financing package for Athens worth 130 billion euros. Their backing is a condition for release of the sixth tranche of aid, without which Greece will default.

One of the Greek party leaders, Antonis Samaras, long refused to provide such written commitment, but sent a letter on Wednesday, paving the way for the release of the 8 billion euro tranche, which was originally due in September.

"This will be third time that we will decide on the sixth disbursement, so I guess it is third time lucky," one euro zone official said.

"I understand we should be in a position to acknowledge the receipt of commitments in a written form by the main political forces in Greece," the official said.

"We have to look at it, what it means on substance -- the fat lady has not sung yet, but if all goes well we should be in a position to agree on that."

A second euro zone official cautioned that while Samaras supported the goals of the reforms in his letter, he distanced himself from some of the methods to achieve them.

But the official also noted that cross-party agreement on the precise ways of achieving the targets of the new Greek programme was not required for the release of the tranche and said that, with the letter, "it looks much better than before".

BIG ISSUES REMAIN

The likely release of the money will not end Greece's problems, however: Athens, the euro zone, the International Monetary Fund and private bondholders still have to put together the next Greek financing programme, only a rough outline of which has so far been agreed.

Euro zone leaders said on Oct. 27 that the new programme will be put in place by the end of the year, but some euro zone officials expressed doubt that deadline could be met.

"No, I would be surprised. It still needs some work," the first euro zone official said.

Euro zone ministers will also release the next tranche of emergency loans to Ireland, praising the country's performance.

"The Irish case shows that with the right determination and political constellation, what the international community is asking of countries is actually doable. It is a positive message in an otherwise not so positive environment," the official said.

Italy's prime minister and finance minister, Mario Monti, will attend the meeting to explain to his euro zone colleagues the reforms Italy plans to undertake to regain the confidence of markets and bring down its unsustainable borrowing costs.

Market pressure on the euro zone's third biggest economy has also added urgency to finalising work on leveraging the firepower of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), the 440 billion euro zone bailout fund.

The task has proven more difficult than initially envisaged by euro zone leaders when they announced that the fund's clout could be quadrupled to around 1 trillion euros through insurance and co-investment schemes.

Euro zone sources said it was difficult to estimate investor interest in these schemes until the ministers decided on the fine detail of the terms and conditions of both.

"I would expect we will be in a position to approve the guidelines at a political level," the first euro zone official said.

"There have been further consultations with investors because that is important feedback to make the instruments workable. In light of the comments from investors we will make adjustments to the structure of the instruments, so that investors will actually want to participate," the official said.

Asked if the fund could start carrying out its new, leveraged functions from the start of next year, the official said: "That is probably the expectation that both markets and politicians have."

Euro zone ministers are also likely to nominate the successor to European Central Bank executive board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, who resigned from his post earlier this month to make way for a Frenchman after the appointment of another Italian, Mario Draghi, as the ECB president.

France said on Thursday it had nominated senior French Treasury official Benoit Coeure as the candidate to replace Bini Smaghi on the executive board, which looks after the bank's day-to-day business. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Rex Merrifield and Catherine Evans)