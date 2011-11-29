* Euro zone ministers likely to approve Greek payout
* EFSF bailout fund intervention rules ready for approval
* Italy's Monti to explain reform plans
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, Nov 29 Euro zone finance
ministers are to agree on Tuesday on details of leveraging their
EFSF bailout fund so it can help Italy or Spain should they need
aid, and are likely to approve the next tranche of emergency
loans for Greece and Ireland.
Documents obtained by Reuters on Sunday showed the detailed
guidelines for the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)
were ready for approval by the ministers, opening the way for
new operations and multiplying the fund's effective size.
The documents spell out rules for EFSF intervention on the
primary and secondary bond markets, for extending precautionary
credit lines to governments, leveraging its firepower and its
investment and funding strategies.
"I would expect we will be in a position to approve the
guidelines at a political level," a euro zone official involved
in the preparations for the ministers' meeting said.
U.S. President Barack Obama pressed European Union officials
on Monday to act quickly and decisively to resolve their
sovereign debt crisis, which the White House said was weighing
on the American economy.
The EFSF guidelines will clear the way for the 440 billion
euro facility to attract cash from private and public investors
to its co-investment funds in coming weeks.
The scale of potential private interest in the co-investment
funds is unclear, as investors said they would look closer at
the possibility when the operational details were made public.
The bailout fund will also be able to offer partial
protection for private investors on their purchases of euro zone
sovereign bonds, like those of Spain or Italy, at primary
auctions, boosting demand and lowering sovereign funding costs.
Depending on interest in the schemes, they could even boost
the EFSF's impact to 1 trillion euros. But the EFSF has recently
played down that number, saying it was difficult in current
market conditions of high aversion to euro zone debt exposure.
The European Central Bank, which is now buying bonds of
Spain and Italy on the market to prevent borrowing costs for the
two countries to get out of control, has been urging euro zone
ministers to finalise the technical work on the EFSF quickly.
Officials have told Reuters that once the details are agreed
the leveraging mechanisms could become operational in January.
That may be too late. With Germany rigidly opposed to the
idea of the ECB providing liquidity to the EFSF or acting as a
lender of last resort, the euro zone needs a way of calming
markets, where yields on Spanish, Italian and French government
benchmark bonds have all been pushed to euro lifetime highs.
GREECE, IRELAND
The ministers will also discuss the release of the next 8
billion euro tranche of emergency aid for Greece.
The ministers have made the money conditional on written
commitment from Greek parties that they would support reforms
that will underpin a second financing package for Athens worth
130 billion euros.
One of the Greek party leaders, Antonis Samaras, long
refused to provide such written commitment, but finally sent a
letter last Wednesday.
"This will be third time that we will decide on the sixth
disbursement, so I guess it is third time lucky," one euro zone
official said.
"I understand we should be in a position to acknowledge the
receipt of commitments in a written form by the main political
forces in Greece," the official said.
"We have to look at it, what it means on substance -- the
fat lady has not sung yet, but if all goes well we should be in
a position to agree on that."
A second euro zone official cautioned that while Samaras
supported the goals of the reforms in his letter, he had
distanced himself from some of the methods to achieve them.
But the official also noted that cross-party agreement on
the precise ways of achieving the targets of the new Greek
programme was not required for the release of the tranche and
said that, with the letter, "it looks much better than before".
Euro zone ministers will also release the next tranche of
emergency loans to Ireland, praising the country's performance.
"The Irish case shows that with the right determination and
political constellation, what the international community is
asking of countries is actually doable. It is a positive message
in an otherwise not so positive environment," the official said.
BIG ISSUES REMAIN
The likely release of the money will not end Greece's
problems, however. Athens, the euro zone, the International
Monetary Fund and private bondholders still have to put together
the next Greek financing programme, which includes a 50 percent
reduction of privately held Greek debt.
Banks involved in a rescue plan for Greece have set up a
steering committee to push forward talks on a voluntary bond
exchange before the end of the year.
Euro zone leaders said on Oct. 27 that the new financing
programme would be put in place by the end of the year, but some
euro zone officials expressed doubt that deadline could be met.
"No, I would be surprised. It still needs some work," the
first euro zone official said.
Mario Monti, Italy's prime minister and finance minister,
will attend the meeting to explain to his euro zone colleagues
the reforms Italy plans to undertake to regain the confidence of
markets and bring down its unsustainable borrowing costs.
Saddled with debt equal to 120 percent of GDP and soaring
borrowing costs, Italy has been battling to avoid financial
disaster, which analysts say would endanger the whole euro zone.
In a sign of intense market stress, short-term Italian
yields last week climbed above those of longer-dated issues.
Both are higher than the 7 percent level widely seen as
unsustainable for the country's public finances.
IMF head Christine Lagarde denied on Monday press reports
that Italy was in talks for an IMF loan programme.
"At this point in time the IMF has not received any request
for assistance from, nor are we negotiating with, either Italy
or Spain," Lagarde said in Peru.
Euro zone ministers are also likely to nominate senior
French Treasury official Benoit Coeure as the successor to
European Central Bank executive board member Lorenzo Bini
Smaghi, who resigned from his post earlier this month.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)