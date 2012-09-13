* Financial help for Spain to be discussed
* Ministers to examine Ireland's bank bailout
* Euro zone to seek deal on price of rescue fund help
By Jan Strupczewski
NICOSIA, Sept 14 Euro zone finance ministers
will discuss on Friday if Spain should ask for financial support
after the announcement of the European Central Bank's new
bond-buying programme brought Madrid's borrowing costs sharply
lower.
For the first time since the start of the year the
ministers' talks will take place at a time when market pressure
for immediate action to solve the euro zone sovereign debt
crisis is easing, rather than mounting.
ECB's announcement last week that it could buy unlimited
amounts of Spanish bonds, should it apply for help from the euro
zone bailout fund, brought Spanish 10-year bond yields down from
7.64 percent on July 24 to 5.62 percent on Thursday.
Yields of Italy, under similar market pressure since the
start of the year, fell from 6.6 percent on July 24 to 5.03
percent on Thursday.
But many policymakers believe that for yields to fall lower,
or even remain at these levels, the ECB would have to show its
promises are not empty.
The bank can only do so if Spain makes a formal application
for the euro zone to buy its bonds at primary auctions and
accept the reforms that such aid would be conditional upon,
freeing the ECB to intervene on the secondary bond market.
Spain does not want to ask for financial help because Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy fears the political backlash at home, but
he may eventually have no other choice.
"There will be a discussion if they will ask for help or
not. After the ECB announcements there is bigger pressure on the
Spaniards to apply," one euro zone official said of the talks in
Cyprus, itself a candidate for a bailout.
He added Spain would prefer to apply together with Italy,
rather than alone, to dilute the negative impression of having
mismanaged its public finances.
But another euro zone official said Spain, in its reluctance
to seek help, may find an ally in Germany, as long as bond
yields remain stable.
"Berlin could be willing to accept that Spain refrains from
asking for euro zone/ECB help if markets remain calm," the
second official said.
"Berlin finds it difficult to win parliamentary backing on
funding for new aid programmes, so, paradoxically, they could
even be on the same side of Spain when the issue will be
discussed," the second official said.
WHEN RATHER THAN IF
Several euro zone officials speculated that a Spanish
application could come in early October, in time for the next
meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Oct 8.
This would be after the presentation of Spain's 2013 budget
and the recapitalisation needs of its banking sector, both due
on Sept. 28.
So far markets have calmed after the German constitutional
court cleared the way to set up the 500 billion euro permanent
euro zone bailout fund ESM, pro-European parties won elections
in the Netherlands and the euro zone is moving towards a banking
union with the ECB as the single supervisor.
But third euro zone official said Spain should have euro
zone support ready when international lenders present their
report on Greece - the country where the debt crisis started -
in early October, because it will make a grim reading and could
upset markets, boosting Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.
The euro zone has already set aside 100 billion euros to
help Spain recapitalise its banks, but the country may need more
aid beyond that because of large debts of its autonomous
regions, which now want central government help.
Proposals for a euro zone banking union are also on the
agenda as giving the ECB the powers of a single euro zone bank
supervisor would pave the way for the euro zone's permanent
bailout fund ESM to directly recapitalise Spain's banks, lifting
some of the debt burden off Spain's shoulders.
The ESM, the creation of which was cleared by Germany's
constitutional court on Wednesday, could also help Ireland.
The ministers will discuss Ireland's long-standing plea to
ease the burden on its public finances of some 31 billion euros
in promissory notes issued to save two banks from bankruptcy.
Interest payments on the notes are weighing heavily on the
budget of Ireland, which is otherwise a euro zone showcase of a
country sticking to agreed reforms and recovering.
Most countries want the ESM to lend to distressed sovereigns
without charging a penalty margin, as the temporary fund EFSF
does now. But a small hard line group of northern European
states believes some margin is necessary to avoid moral hazard.
The ministers will also discuss the European Commission's
proposal for a banking union under which the ECB would have
supervisory powers, with discussions focused on the scope of the
ECB's responsibilities.