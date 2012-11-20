* Euro zone examining Greek debt buy-back of up to 40 bln
euros
* Interest rates, terms on loans to Greece may also be cut
* Aim remains to reduce Greek debt to 120 of GDP by 2020
* Ministers' meeting paused while new proposals put forward
* Eurogroup will also weigh unfreezing new loan tranche to
Athens
By Robin Emmott and Annika Breidthardt
BRUSSELS, Nov 20 Euro zone finance ministers are
considering allowing Athens to buy back up to 40 billion euros
of its own bonds at a discount as one of a number of measures to
cut Greek debt to 120 percent of GDP within the next eight
years.
Going into the second ministerial meeting in successive
weeks, Jean-Claude Juncker, the chairman of the group, was
cautiously optimistic that a deal would be struck.
"We must still reach an understanding on several details and
I would expect that the chances are good that we will come to a
final and joint solution this evening," he told reporters. "But
I'm not entirely certain."
That caution reflects the complex options being discussed,
ongoing political differences and the sheer scale of reducing
Greece's debt mountain.
Under a proposal discussed by ministers, Greece would offer
private-sector bondholders around 30 cents for every euro of
Greek debt they hold, allowing Athens to pay down some of its
vast outstanding obligations, a senior official involved in the
discussions told Reuters.
Greek debt is trading at 20-30 cents on the euro depending
on its maturity, but is likely to strengthen if the buy-back
plan is confirmed, meaning any offer will have diminishing
marginal returns.
The ministers, who failed to reach agreement last week, have
also discussed granting Greece a 10-year moratorium on paying
interest on about 130 billion euros of loans from the euro
zone's emergency fund, which could save Athens around 44 billion
euros over a decade, the official said.
There is also the possibility of reducing the interest rate
on loans made by euro zone countries directly to Greece in 2010,
from 1.5 percent to just 0.25 percent, although the official
said Germany was opposed to such a step.
The range of options on the table underscored the
determination to find a solution to Greece's debt problems
nearly three years after they were first exposed, leading to
contagion across the euro zone.
However, while some such as the debt buy-back have
significant backing, others face opposition from one or more
euro zone countries and the official emphasised that the ground
could shift rapidly.
As well as the 17 euro zone finance ministers, the meeting
was attended by IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and by
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.
The IMF, which has participated with the euro zone in two
bailouts of Greece since 2010, has said that Greek debt must be
reduced to 120 percent of GDP by 2020 if it is to be sustainable
in the long-run. If that isn't possible, there is a risk that
the IMF will have to withdraw from efforts to stabilise Greece.
At a meeting a week ago, there were sharp differences
between the EU and IMF, with Juncker saying Greek debt should be
cut to that target only by 2022. Lagarde said that would be
unacceptable.
On Tuesday, officials began by agreeing that the aim was to
cut the debt to 120 percent by 2020, the senior official told
Reuters. But it remains uncertain just what mix of measures will
achieve that goal.
Under current projections, Greek debt is expected to be
about 145 percent in eight years' time, meaning measures
totalling around 25 percentage points of GDP, or 50 billion
euros, are needed to get Greece back on track.
Pressure for the euro zone to come up with a solution is
high not just because Greece is running out of money and
financial markets want a dependable solution, but because Greece
has taken virtually all the steps demanded of it to cut
spending, raise taxes and overhaul its economy.
"It is clear that Greece has delivered," Juncker said.
AID PAYMENT COMING
As well as examining longer-term measures to put Greece's
debt back on a stable footing, the ministers are expected to
give a provisional go-ahead for the next tranche of up to 44
billion euros of emergency funds to be paid to Athens.
The tranche, which will help recapitalise Greek banks as
well as keep the government afloat, could be paid as soon as
Dec. 5 as long as Greece meets the last few outstanding
commitments it has on overhauling its economy.
The payment would provide immediate relief to Athens, but it
is long-term debt that is the core issue.
If not enough measures can be identified to get the
debt-to-GDP ratio down to 120 percent by 2020, then euro zone
countries may have to examine an option none of them likes --
writing off a portion of the loans they have made to Greece.
The European commissioner for economic affairs, Olli Rehn,
said as he arrived for the meeting that the euro zone should be
ready to do more for Greece in the coming years, an apparent nod
to the idea of government-sector debt writedowns.
"It's essential now that we take a decision on a set of
credible measures on debt sustainability and, at the same time,
we need to be ready to take further decisions in the light of
future developments," Rehn said.
He did not elaborate, but the idea of a haircut on official
loans is off the table for now because many countries, including
Germany, see it as politically and legally impossible.
French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said a deal was at
hand, but everybody would have to make concessions.
"I have the impression that a political agreement is within
reach and I think it is our duty as finance ministers to get it
this evening. Everyone has to accept that they will have to go
beyond their red lines," Moscovici said.
A fundamental problem for Greece is growth -- the economy
has contracted for the past five years and will do so again in
2013. That means the debt-to-GDP ratio continues to rise to a
near-unbearable 190 percent even though Greece is taking tough
decisions to reduce it.
Euro zone officials have asked for a legal analysis of a
debt buy-back, which would focus on the 60 billion euros of
Greek debt owned by private-sector banks and institutions.
"It's possible as soon as tonight, it's an option on the
menu," the official said.
The ministers will also have to decide how to finance two
extra years, until 2016, they have given Greece to reach the
target of a primary surplus that would allow the country to
start cutting its debt pile in a sustainable way.
The EU and IMF estimates that such an extension would
require almost 33 billion euros more in financing for Athens,
which is politically difficult because of growing opposition to
bailouts in many euro zone countries, notably Germany and
Finland.