BRUSSELS Dec 16 Euro zone finance ministers are likely to discuss next week, possibly on Tuesday, the draft text of the euro zone fiscal compact and bilateral loans to the International Monetary Fund, officials said on Friday.

Neither the exact date nor the form which the discussions of the ministers will take has been decided yet, the euro zone officials said. Minister may meet in person or hold a teleconference.

A draft text of the rules on tighter fiscal intergation, that is to become an intergovernmental treaty in March, was circulated among EU countries on Friday afternoon.

The rules, which include the goal of a structurally balanced budget in a country's constitution, are to bring euro zone public finances back in order and boost investor confidence in euro zone bonds.

They were agreed at a summit of EU leaders on Dec. 9, together with a pledge that European countries would provide up to 200 billion euros ($260 billion)in bilateral loans to the IMF to help the fund deal with the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

EU leaders set Dec. 19 as the deadline for EU countries to declare if they would lend to the IMF and if so, how much. ($1 = 0.7665 euros) (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Matthew Jones)