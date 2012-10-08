BRUSSELS Oct 8 Euro zone finance ministers will
launch their 500 billion euro ($653.00 billion) permanent
bailout fund on Monday, putting in place a major defence against
the debt crisis that now threatens Spain.
The fund, called the European Stability Mechanism (ESM),
will be used to lend to distressed euro zone sovereigns in
return for strict fiscal and structural reforms that aim to put
economies that have lost investor trust back on track.
It is part of the single currency area's drive for an
overhaul of its economic structures and deeper integration, a
discussion that will be taken forward on Monday with talks on an
idea to create a single euro-zone budget.
Euro zone finance ministers, who form the ESM's board of
governors, will hold their inaugural meeting in Luxembourg two
years after EU leaders endorsed the idea of setting up such a
permanent institution.
"The ESM will be operational as of Monday," said a euro zone
official, linked to the ESM.
The fund's lending capacity will be based on 80 billion
euros of paid-in capital and 620 billion of callable capital,
against which the ESM will borrow money on the market to lend it
on to governments cut off from sustainable market funding.
It will reach its full capacity gradually by 2014.
Its first task will be to lend to Spain for the
recapitalisation of its banking sector, hit hard by a collapse
of the real estate market - a programme inherited from the
temporary European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).
Madrid is likely to ask for about 40 billion euros to
recapitalise its banks following independent assessments of the
sectors' needs -- well within the 100 billion euros set aside by
euro zone finance ministers for the purpose in July.
The ESM money would flow to Spain in November, after
European Commission competition authorities approve conditions
for the recapitalisation for each bank.
SPAIN IN FOCUS
Spain is in investors' focus because it has struggled to cut
one of the euro zone's largest public deficits as the country
sinks deeper into its second recession in three years.
In Luxembourg, euro zone ministers will also discuss a
request, expected from Spain sometime in the coming weeks, for a
precautionary credit line from the ESM that they hope will boost
investor confidence and keep Madrid in the capital markets.
A euro zone source said they may also discuss Spain's tough
2013 budget, outlined last month, which the International
Monetary Fund and the European Commission both believe is based
on an over-optimistic forecast of a 0.5 percent economic
contraction next year. The current IMF forecast of a 1.2 percent
recession may be revised further downwards on Tuesday.
A revised budget based on updated IMF and EU forecasts may
be one condition for assistance from the ESM.
Such a programme would likely entail the issuance of
first-loss guarantees on bonds sold by Spain at auction, or some
similar form of rescue to bolster Madrid's credibility.
Guaranteeing the first 20-30 percent loss on new Spanish
bonds would allow - through leveraging - all of Spain's 207
billion debt issuance in 2013 to be made much more attractive to
investors using roughly 50 billion euros of euro zone money.
Such an amount would fit comfortably within the 100 billion
limit already approved by parliaments for the bank rescue in
countries with strong anti-bailout sentiment like Germany and
Finland, making it politically more palatable, even if
technically it would remain a separate operation.
A credit line for Spain would also open the way for
purchases of Spanish bonds on the secondary market by the
European Central Bank -- a prospect that has lowered Spanish
yields already from above 7 percent in July to below 5.72 now.
But Germany opposes a Spanish bailout request now, because
it would prefer to bundle Spain with a request for a small, 15
billion euro bailout for Cyprus and a revision of the second,
130 billion euro bailout for Greece in one crisis-solving
package later this year.
This would allow German Chancellor Angela Merkel, wary of
shaky support for bailouts in her own ruling coalition, to push
the large crisis package through parliament in one go, rather
than fight separate battles for each.
As a result, a Spanish request is unlikely for a few weeks.
The ministers will also take stock of the efforts of Greece
to unblock payments from the second bailout agreed in February
after reforms in the debt-laden country stalled because of two
general elections in May and June.
Inspectors representing international lenders are in talks
with the Greek government on reforms and austerity needed to
unlock financial aid, but their full report is unlikely before
the end of October.
EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said
on Saturday he expected Greece's government to agree on needed
savings in the coming days since the lengthy talks between the
troubled euro country and lenders had advanced.