BRUSSELS Nov 16 Jean-Claude Juncker has ruled himself out as a candidate for the post of permanent head of the group of euro zone finance ministers, a post he recently suggested could replace his own as president of the Eurogroup.

Luxembourg's veteran prime minister, who coordinates finance ministers in the 17 countries that share the euro, recently said the bloc needed a full-time leader to better respond to its sovereign debt crisis, signaling the pressures of the job are too much for him.

Asked if he would be a candidate for the job, Juncker told Luxembourg newspaper Tageblatt in an interview: "No. Absolutely not. I have recommended myself that this post should become full-time as I have seen how difficult it is to do it as a side job. This has become practically impossible, especially at a time of total crisis like this."

"But I would not be a candidate for such a job," he said. "Really not."

Juncker recently told Reuters a full-time president made sense with the introduction of a European Stability Mechanism, the bloc's permanent rescue fund that will replace the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) from 2013.

Juncker, an EU deal broker for two decades, is due to give up chairing the Eurogroup next year. His rhetorical missteps and inability to bring the bloc to speak with one voice over recent months have unnerved financial markets.

Some of his recent comments, including that he favored "secret, dark debates," have fostered a sense of disarray and prompted France and Germany to consider more powers for European Council President Herman Van Rompuy and possibly give him an enlarged role as coordinator and spokesman for the euro.

The executive European Commission is due to consider proposals to improve economic governance in October.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has been touted in media reports as the favorite to succeed Juncker. (Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by James Dalgleish)