BRUSSELS Nov 16 Jean-Claude Juncker has ruled
himself out as a candidate for the post of permanent head of
the group of euro zone finance ministers, a post he recently
suggested could replace his own as president of the Eurogroup.
Luxembourg's veteran prime minister, who coordinates
finance ministers in the 17 countries that share the euro,
recently said the bloc needed a full-time leader to better
respond to its sovereign debt crisis, signaling the pressures
of the job are too much for him.
Asked if he would be a candidate for the job, Juncker told
Luxembourg newspaper Tageblatt in an interview: "No. Absolutely
not. I have recommended myself that this post should become
full-time as I have seen how difficult it is to do it as a side
job. This has become practically impossible, especially at a
time of total crisis like this."
"But I would not be a candidate for such a job," he said.
"Really not."
Juncker recently told Reuters a full-time president made
sense with the introduction of a European Stability Mechanism,
the bloc's permanent rescue fund that will replace the European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) from 2013.
Juncker, an EU deal broker for two decades, is due to give
up chairing the Eurogroup next year. His rhetorical missteps
and inability to bring the bloc to speak with one voice over
recent months have unnerved financial markets.
Some of his recent comments, including that he favored
"secret, dark debates," have fostered a sense of disarray and
prompted France and Germany to consider more powers for
European Council President Herman Van Rompuy and possibly give
him an enlarged role as coordinator and spokesman for the
euro.
The executive European Commission is due to consider
proposals to improve economic governance in October.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has been touted
in media reports as the favorite to succeed Juncker.
