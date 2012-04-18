BERLIN, April 18 Jean-Claude Juncker, veteran
head of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, has
reaffirmed his plan to quit the job this year and branded the
current generation of European leaders as "ungifted
pragmatists".
Juncker, who is prime minister of Luxembourg and is known
for his sometimes sharp comments, also told Germany's Die Zeit
weekly that rising nationalism and a weaker sense of European
history posed fresh dangers to the European Union.
Asked if he would really give up a job he has held for more
than seven years, Juncker replied: "Yes, this is still the state
of affairs," according to a pre-release of the interview.
Citing a heavy workload and health issues, Juncker has
already said he wants to relinquish the high-profile job but
there has been talk he may be asked to stay on while the
sovereign debt crisis persists. His term ends in June.
The job involves coordinating policy among the finance
ministers of the 17 countries that share the euro.
In the interview, due to be published on Thursday, Juncker,
a staunch supporter of greater European integration, referred to
his peers as "ungifted pragmatists" who lacked what he called
the "breakneck European audacity" of their forbears and were
content just to manage their inheritance.
"My generation, currently holding the reins of power, must
learn to finally cement Europe," it quoted him as saying.
The paper gave no further details but Juncker is one of few
European leaders still politically active who were involved in
the negotiations of the 1990s that launched the euro currency.
Juncker has poor relations with French President Nicolas
Sarkozy and has also criticised Germany over its treatment of
other euro zone countries during the debt crisis.
Juncker said 17 of the EU's 27 member states had less debt
than Germany, though the bloc is enforcing austerity measures
mainly at Berlin's insistence.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble is in the running
for Juncker's job, one of several up for grabs in what is
expected to be a round of political horse-trading between
European Union countries.