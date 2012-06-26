* Germany's Schaeuble was seen as most likely to take over
job
* Some euro zone officials prefer experience Juncker to stay
BRUSSELS, June 26 Luxembourg Prime Minister
Jean-Claude Juncker is most likely to stay on as head of the
powerful Eurogroup - the monthly council of euro zone finance
ministers who set euro zone economic and fiscal policy, euro
zone officials said on Tuesday.
Juncker, who has been chairing Eurogroup meetings since
2005, was planning to step down when his third term expires at
the end of the month and Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble was expected to take over from him.
But reservations among some euro zone countries about
Germany, Europe's biggest economy, becoming too overtly dominant
in euro zone policymaking, appear to shifted support back
towards Juncker, with no other clear candidate emerging.
"It is not a done deal yet, but Juncker is now most likely
to stay on," one euro zone official said.
A second official also said Juncker would remain Eurogroup
head for now and continue work on plans of a banking, economic
and fiscal union in the euro zone as one of the single currency
area's top four officials.
"There is a feeling that Juncker has done the job well,"
said one euro zone diplomat, adding that were Schaeuble to take
over, "the German line would be too strong".
A second diplomat said there were few alternatives to
Juncker. "Somebody new might have been preferable but no
acceptable alternative has emerged," he said.
The four top euro zone posts, which apart from Juncker
include the head of the European Commission, central bank and
European Council, have drafted a report for EU leaders who meet
on Thursday in Brussels on how the euro zone should complete its
economic integration.
Because of EU attention to fill important jobs across with
different nationalities, if Juncker remains in his post, this
could increase the chances of the chief executive of the
European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), Klaus Regling,
staying on as the head of the European Stability Mechanism
(ESM), the euro zone's permanent rescue fund.
It would also decrease the chances of Luxembourg central
bank governor Yves Mersch getting a job vacated by Spain on the
European Central Bank's executive board.
But another euro zone official cautioned that Juncker, who
had complained of health problems could, for instance, stay on
for less than the full 2.5 year term, paving the way for a
change at the helm of the Eurogroup in 6 months or a year.